North Country Report: Glens Falls’ first-ever disc golf tournament coming this weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When she first proposed a disc golf course for Crandall Park, beautification committee president Elizabeth Little Hogan thought that maybe city teenagers would like it.

Now, she and course designer Jamon Hume say the roughly 150 players they see per week span a lot more age groups than just 13-20.

“My mom came and played on Mother’s Day,” Hogan said.

And this weekend, the course will be the home of Crandall Park’s first-ever sanctioned disc golf tournament.

A “Learn to play” event starts at noon on Saturday for groups that have signed up in advance, followed by an amateur-level competition. The professional tournament follows at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Hume designed the 18-hole course during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking areas with flags and figuring out where trees had to be removed – as few as possible.

Then, Warren County GIS Administrator Sara Frankenfeld took the role of placing signage around the new courses to guide people through Crandall Park’s rear trails.

Hogan and Hume say they’ve seen people come from Albany and farther to use the course, which fills a need not often seen.

The course was created thanks to a grant from Stewart’s Shops, and joins the new sporting courts and recently-unveiled splash pad.

