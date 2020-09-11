North Country Report: Glens Falls Fire Department remembers those lost on 9/11

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 100 people gathered for a 9/11 memorial ceremony Friday morning at Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Department Chaplain Patti Girard gave a speech calling for positive change in communities.

A ceremony was also held in Hudson Falls. The usual one in Warrensburg was canceled over COVID-19 crowd concerns.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

County: Risk low after two test positive for coronavirus at Queensbury Elementary School

Ex-Lake George Watershed Coalition director sentenced for stealing grant funds

Adirondack Council releases ‘State of the Park’ report

New connections outlined in live grand opening at new Ticonderoga Health Center

