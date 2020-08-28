North Country Report: Glens Falls Center gets first face-to-face visitors since pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Glens Falls Center residents were able to see family without being separated by a window or Zoom call for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reception to the distanced tables at the center’s back courtyard has been largely positive. Some residents have had a hard time understanding the full scope of coronavirus, and why their family members haven’t been making their usual visits, sometimes daily.

Visitors can only come two at a time for a resident. They sign up for a visitation slot in advance, and get temperature screened upon arrival.

The center had a coronavirus outbreak of its own in June.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Essex County asks nursing homes to suspend visitation to curb outbreak

Glens Falls Hospital addresses telehealth demand with behavioral health program

Treasurer: New Warren County bed tax could bring $250,000 in new revenue

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga