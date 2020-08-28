North Country Report: Glens Falls Center gets first face-to-face visitors since pandemic

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Glens Falls Center residents were able to see family without being separated by a window or Zoom call for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reception to the distanced tables at the center’s back courtyard has been largely positive. Some residents have had a hard time understanding the full scope of coronavirus, and why their family members haven’t been making their usual visits, sometimes daily.

Visitors can only come two at a time for a resident. They sign up for a visitation slot in advance, and get temperature screened upon arrival.

The center had a coronavirus outbreak of its own in June.

