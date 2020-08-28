North Country Report: Glens Falls Center gets first face-to-face visitors since pandemic

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Glens Falls Center residents were able to see family without being separated by a window or Zoom call for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reception to the distanced tables at the center’s back courtyard has been largely positive. Some residents have had a hard time understanding the full scope of coronavirus, and why their family members haven’t been making their usual visits, sometimes daily.
Visitors can only come two at a time for a resident. They sign up for a visitation slot in advance, and get temperature screened upon arrival.
The center had a coronavirus outbreak of its own in June.
Also in this week’s North Country Report:
Essex County asks nursing homes to suspend visitation to curb outbreak
Glens Falls Hospital addresses telehealth demand with behavioral health program
Treasurer: New Warren County bed tax could bring $250,000 in new revenue
LATEST STORIES
- Thousands gather for march in Washington DC to fight racial inequality
- New census surveys measure effects of COVID-19
- Local activists honor 57th anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
- US lawmakers back bill to boost ailing travel industry
- SUNY Oneonta testing sewage for the coronavirus