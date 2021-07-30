North Country Report: Getting crafty at the Lake George Art & Craft Festival

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From craft maple syrup to false books full of secrets, there’s something for everyone at the Lake George Art & Craft Festival.

It’s the event’s inaugural year at Charles R. Wood Park, but the event is a successor to over four decades of festivals that organizers Tim and Jenny Cianciola have held in Vermont.

Thursday made matters muddy, with 2-3 inches of rain hitting Lake George. Paths on Friday were still wet from the downpour.

That said, the Cianciolas were able to get the territory clean enough for around 150 vendors to come in from both in and out of New York.

Fudge from Washington, D.C., woodcrafting from New Jersey and more were browsable for anyone, at $7 admission.

The event runs all weekend, and includes a raffle benefitting Warren-Washington-Saratoga Habitat for Humanity.

In this week’s North Country Report: