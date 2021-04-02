North Country Report: Freedom Machines gets biggest-ever donation just before bike season

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For bike-based charity group Freedom Machines, spring is the busiest time of year for getting refurbished bicycles to recovering addicts who need transportation.

On Friday, they got a huge boost as they head towards that season.

Rick’s Bike Shop in Queensbury donated around 40 bikes to Freedom Machines on Friday morning, the biggest donation the nonprofit has ever been given in its four years of operation.

The group donated their 1,000th bike back in December, and have given out another 100 or so since then.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

