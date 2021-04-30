North Country Report: Food truck corral provides fuel for the body, and for the marathon dance

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As around 600 South High students danced for charity at Six Flags Great Escape, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory hosted some extra help for them on Friday, fueled by burgers, pizza and more local fare.

The shirt factory’s first food truck corral of 2021 came earlier than usual, with a portion of all proceeds Friday going towards the 44th annual dance.

High winds on Friday were a challenge for some vendors, stationed under tents rather than in trucks, but around 15 vendors were there to feed a steady crowd and help a good cause.

