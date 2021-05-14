North Country Report: Food festivals plated up for return to Glens Falls this year

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downtown Glen Street, Ridge Street, Bay Street and City Park are going to be alive with new smells and good eats this year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Glens Falls Collaborative announced the return of two events.

Take A Bite is returning Wednesday evenings, running from July 7 until the end of August.

Then, Glens Falls Wing Fest returns for its fifth battle for the best wing in Glens Falls, on Oct. 16.

