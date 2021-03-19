North Country Report: First doses given out at Aviation Mall vaccine site

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The store at the east end of the Aviation Mall has now been three things. First it was a Sears; then, seasonally, a Spirit Halloween; and starting Friday, a state-run COVID-19 vaccine site.

At noon on Friday, the first patients came in to receive their vaccine doses, after the site was put together in just a couple days.

Some residents came early, a few with appointments mistakenly scheduled before the site opened. State staff on hand did not have an explanation for those appointments.

The plan was to give out 300 vaccines on Friday, followed by around 670 daily starting over the weekend. The site is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

