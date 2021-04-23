North Country Report: Earth Day aid for Adirondack agriculture

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As much as Earth Day in the Adirondacks has meant helping the region’s tourism industry get greener, it also means helping out the people who live there.

The Adirondack Council on Thursday distributed microgrant funds to 21 farms and small businesses looking to go green. The money totals $29,601, part of $158,997 the group has given out over the last six years.

“Local farmers know what needs to be done,” said Courtney Klipper, co-founder of the Klipper Fund, who helps the Council provide the funds every year. “The Klipper Fund is pleased to have been part of this micro-grant program from its start in 2016.”

The full list of 2021 recipients includes:

Adirondack Naturals, Saranac Lake: $1,500 to erect a greenhouse with windmill and solar generator.

Ausable Brewing Company, Keeseville: $1,500 to replace uninsulated fermenting vessels with insulated fermenting vessels to conserve energy.

Berube Botanicals, Vermontville: $1,500 to erect a farm stand to sell locally grown organic produce.

Blackberry Hill Farm, Athol: $1,500 to purchase portable solar powered fencing for rotational grazing.

Blue Line Compost LLC, Saranac Lake: $1,500 to purchase materials for bagging locally sourced compost to sell.

Cook Family Enterprises LLC, Owls Head: $1,500 to build a containment area for composting manure.

Cornell Uihlein Maple Forest, Lake Placid: $1,500 to purchase a thermostat control for the vacuum pump, a battery-powered chainsaw and small reverse osmosis equipment.

Craigardan, Keene: $998 for the remediation of heavily logged lands with cover crops for pasture creation and pollinator forage.

Echo Farm, Essex: $1,500 to purchase equipment to deliver biodiesel to local farms.

Essex Farm, Essex: $1,500 to render animal fat into biodiesel to be used on-farm.

Forever Wild Farm, Lake Placid: $1,500 to purchase organic compost and new compost units.

Four Leaf Clover Bee Farm, Ellenburg Center: $650 for organic mite treatment for bee colonies.

Full and By Farm, Essex: $1,500 to purchase an electric-assist cargo-bike for on and off farm transportation.

Harris Family Farm, Westport: $1,500 for a draft horse drawn potato harvester and work harness for new draft horse.

Hub on the Hill, Essex: $1,500 for a free air pump and educational materials.

Mad Crazy Flowers, Elizabethtown: $1,500 to purchase solar heating equipment for a solar powered dehydrator.

Mark Twain Mapleworks, Saranac Lake: $1,500 to install a culvert and bank stabilization to mitigate soil erosion.

Norman Ridge Farmstead, Vermontville: $1,500 for local hardy grass and legume cover crops.

North Country Creamery, Keeseville: $1,500 to design a new hay barn to hold solar panels for on-farm electricity.

The Workshop in V-ville LLC, Redford: $1,500 to build a high flow composter and improve composter housing unit.

Twin Hill Farms LLC, Vermonville: $1,500 for the conversion of a heated basement to a growing room.

