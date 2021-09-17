North Country Report: Disc golf for a cause in the name of Ed Bartholomew

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The discs are thrown, and the cause is good.

Crandall Park’s new 18-hole disc golf course has had a busy first year, which came to a head on Friday with a community tournament benefitting a fund named after its benefactor.

Friday’s tournament kicked off at 1 p.m., benefitting the Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Memorial Fund. Money in the fund goes towards the creation of internships at Warren County jobs and nonprofits.

Bartholomew, who passed away last year, was the former head of the Warren County EDC and Glens Falls mayor.

His work helped create the course, as well as the park’s new splash pad and sports courts.

A wet and rainy summer created problems at some parts of the course. Hole 13 has new slate bridges, and hole 18 was treated with mulch to avoid hazards from a wetland that cuts through the course.

