North Country Report: Dinosaurs on the lawn tell neighbors to stay home

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jessica Goodness already had two inflatable t-rex costumes for her kids, Christopher and Haley, when she saw social media posts of people in dinosaur costumes holding signs reading “Extinction sucks!” Now, her kids are outside the family’s home doing the same.
Also in your North Country Report:
