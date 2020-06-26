North Country Report: Crandall Public Library turns the page to curbside pickup

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library started curbside pickup for books, movies and otehr materials on Monday, and orders are already queued up into next week.
The library is taking orders by phone at (518) 792-6508; by email at CPLcurbside@sals.edu; or through their online catalog.
Also in this week's North Country Report:
Glens Falls sued by pro-Trump group over public gathering law
North Country lake boards, Mohawk tribe to get CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants
Saratoga Hospital’s ‘no visitor’ policy will remain in place
Warren County has nation-topping record in medical equipment, supply jobs
