North Country Report: Crandall Public Library bringing book sales outside

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crandall Public Library has turned to outdoor book sales as a way to replace one of the three major yearly book sale events which helps raise funds to keep things running.

The library is hosting its second book sale out front on Friday, with the theme of history and mystery books. Two more sales are set for August.

Patrons are reminded to bring their own book bag.

Also in this week’s report:

Fort Edward re-evaluates back to school plan after second budget vote fails

Glens Falls cancels Take a Bite after county deems festival “non-essential” 

North Country musician and educator Norman Mosher dies 

DEC issues drought watch for four New York regions 

