North Country Report: Crandall Park splash pad delivers just in time for hot weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s something new in Crandall Park, and not a moment too soon for this weekend’s 90-degree weather.

A new splash pad is up and running starting this Saturday in the park’s playground. It’ll be running water for kids to play in from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends until June 26, when it will switch to daily hours.

The pad was unveiled on Friday by Elizabeth Little Hogan and Erika Schielke of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, along with Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall.

Hogan described the challenges that got them there, thanking the Charles R. Wood Foundation for their $50,000 in total grants, as well as the community for another $20,000 in support.

That money didn’t just go towards the splash pad. It also went to new basketball and tennis courts and a new disc golf course added to the park since 2019.

The committee was also helped through challenges like a water line that couldn’t easily be connected to the pad, solved through charity aid from local groups.

Next, the Crandall Park Beautification Committee hopes to repair locations like the park’s bandstand.

In this week’s North Country Report: