North Country Report: COVID vaccines for younger teens a good motivator for families

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services was planning to end their first week vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds at schools for COVID-19 with around 170 doses given out.

That’s split across most school districts in the county, save for a couple that chose to let families make the choice for themselves.

Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said that some families who have signed the permission slip needed to get a teen vaccinated have been so on-the-ball about it that, when the county contacts them to schedule a time at one of their clinics, they find out the teenager has been vaccinated elsewhere in the meantime.

Lehman said that’s not a problem, as there are always more places those doses can go.

In this week's North Country Report:

