WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the start of the week, Warren County released a waiting list for residents ages 60 and older still waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, county spokesman Don Lehman said around 1,500 residents had been placed on that list.

On Friday, the county got another 900 doses. Not all of those are for seniors, but the county is using that list actively in their process.

