North Country Report: Coronavirus cases nearly halt as reopening moves forward

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- It's the end of the most challenging and unprecedented school year of our lifetime. We have heard from many seniors about what it's like to graduate in 2020. But what's it like to be a teacher who is retiring during the pandemic?

We've all had that one teacher who helped us to be better than we ever dreamed we could be. In South Glens Falls, that would be science teacher Judy Moffitt.