North Country Report: Chestertown native completes row from California to Hawaii

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chestertown local Tez Stienberg made his landing at Kaneohe Yacht Club in Hawaii on Sept. 11.

That completed a 71-day paddle boat voyage from California to Hawaii as a fundraiser for United World Challenge, to raise funds for scholarships for United World colleges.

Stienberg is the first person to successfully paddle the trip on their first attempt.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Martha’s Ice cream stand closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus 

Whitehall High School left high and dry with $10 million or more in flood damages 

Washington County designated “yellow county” last weekend by Vermont 

