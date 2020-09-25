North Country Report: Chestertown native completes row from California to Hawaii

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chestertown local Tez Stienberg made his landing at Kaneohe Yacht Club in Hawaii on Sept. 11.
That completed a 71-day paddle boat voyage from California to Hawaii as a fundraiser for United World Challenge, to raise funds for scholarships for United World colleges.
Stienberg is the first person to successfully paddle the trip on their first attempt.
Also in this week’s North Country Report:
Martha’s Ice cream stand closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Whitehall High School left high and dry with $10 million or more in flood damages
Washington County designated “yellow county” last weekend by Vermont
LATEST STORIES
- HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it
- Rehabbed community center a welcome for residents
- ‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed our country and the world’
- Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update
- Business owners unsure if federal loans will be forgiven