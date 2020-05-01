(NEWS10) – In this week’s North Country Report:
Outback Steakhouse feeds essential workers at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Glens Falls Hospital ‘perplexed’ by elective surgery decision
Stefanik named to regional coronavirus recovery task force
Adirondack Wine & Food Festival shifts to September dates
Stewart’s Shops offering free coffee on National Nurse’s Day
More on coronavirus
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Latest stories
- FDA allows emergency use of drug remdesivir for coronavirus
- North Country Report: Care packages for caregivers at Glens Falls Center
- State offers cooling assistance to low income New Yorkers
- Adventures at Home: DIY Mother’s Day projects
- Dems: More help needed as federal aid leaves many in the cold