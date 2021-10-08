North Country Report: Canada Street is walking-only for Lake George Oktoberfest

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brats, brews and carnival rides abound this weekend on Canada Street in the village.

Cars, less so.

The village of Lake George’s main drag is closed off from traffic this weekend for an Oktoberfest celebration in the village, featuring food, drink, dancing and games from 5 p.m. Friday through the weekend. The event is free.

While the main street is closed, detours divert up Amherst and Montcalm streets, through village neighborhood streets.

This week in the North Country Report:

Ice Castles, a winter attraction building acre-wide ice structures, is making Lake George its sixth location this winter. On Tuesday, it was announced that a castle of ice that families can visit and explore will open at Charles R. Wood Park in January.

The long-sought merger between Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts came to an end this week.

Fort Edward’s school board voted 5-4 against bringing the merger to a public vote. The merger would have allowed the new district to access $6 million in federal aid.

That money would have created security, after the school saw its budget voted down twice in 2020, which resulted in job terminations and closed school programs.

Oktoberfest is hardly the only fall-themed fest to festoon the North Country this weekend.

