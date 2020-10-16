North Country Report: Bookwoorms welcome again during Crandall Library “pop-in hours”

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library’s quarter-million books and other items have been availible only by pick-up through the COVID-19 pandemic, until recently. Now, the library has pop-in hours twice a week, with a third day on the horizon.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, patrons can come to the library’s New & Popular section on Glen Street for a miniature version of the library’s full offerings, including the children’s section and blu-rays. Everything else can be retrieved by librarians upon request.

The library is hoping to expand the service to Saturdays as well. Pickup service is also still availible.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Warren County officials outline Halloween plans

Warren County subpoenas Airbnb and others for occupancy tax information

Glens Falls makes changes to protest law that triggered lawsuit from pro-Trump group

LATEST STORIES