North Country Report: Black Friday weekend is for more than just the mall

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once the turkey has been devoured, and post-meal naps enjoyed, something else crosses the minds of many headed into the weekend. Black Friday – as well as its younger sibling, Small Business Saturday – is coming.

In Glens Falls, the Shirt Factory is kicking off its Holiday Open House. Artisans, craftsmen and everyone else running a studio or a shop in the four-story building will be offering deals and discounts, and some out-of-town visitors like Slyboro Ciderhouse will be onsite to join the fun.

The Glens Falls mecca of hometown art is a great spot to shop, but not the only option in the area. On Saturday, two craft fairs are set to give North Country shoppers more holiday gift options. One is set at Walker’s Farm, Home and Tack in Fort Ann, and the other at Faerydale Consignment and Gifts in Greenwich.

In your North Country Report: