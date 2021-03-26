North Country Report: Bar owners struggle to screen cousin’s basketball career

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Joe Girard III became the star player of Glens Falls High School’s basketball team. Once he graduated, he took that prestige with him to play college basketball in Syracuse.

His two cousins, Dan and Paul Girard, would love nothing more than to have people watch their cousin’s games at their bar in Glens Falls, but right now, they have to close halfway through.

The cousins own and operate Lawrence Street Tavern on the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets. When Girard and his team play Houston this Saturday night at 10 p.m., the game will be on the bar’s TVs, as should be no surprise by the Syracuse Orange flags out front.

However, a mandate currently in effect from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo means the bar has to close at 11 p.m., as a means of COVID-19 safety. That’s only enough to get them to halftime.

Dan Girard says running the bar at less than full capacity isn’t the problem, as 75 or even 50 percent capacity still reflects roughly the amount of traffic they’ll see some nights.

Also in this week’s North Country Report: