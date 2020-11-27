North Country Report: Aviation Mall ready for anything on Black Friday

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall was ready to keep things below 50 percent capacity for Black Friday, but by 11 a.m. things hadn’t gotten worrisome yet.

Mall manager James Griffith said that big box stores with outside enterances are ready to close their interior mall entryways if it’s needed for the sake of COVID-19 safety. That would require them to get to around 45 percent capacity.

Griffith also said that inside traffic at the mall was down, but that systems like curbside pickup at Target made the difference for a lot of mall business.

In Albany, Crossgates saw traffic at some of its largest stores as well.

