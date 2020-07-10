North Country Report: Aviation Mall open again after struggle over air filtration

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall opened its doors for the first time since March on Friday, after some push-and-pull from owner Pyramid Management Group against state concerns regarding air filters of some kinds contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, only around a third of mall businesses were open, with one employee citing late notice from the mall.

Face masks are required to enter the mall, and hand sanitizer is available at stations throughout.

Crossgates in Albany, also owned by Pyramid Management Group, opened Friday as well.

Also in this week’s report:

Plastics company drops plan for operations at Fort Edward dewatering plant

Airbnb: 4th of July weekend brought heavy traffic to Adirondack hosts

Lake George Music Festival drive-in series set for September

Walmart to begin enforcing safety protocols in Warren County (mention new cases in county from earlier this week

