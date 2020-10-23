North Country Report: Aviation Mall movie theater staying dark for now

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Eleven Regal Cinemas theaters opened on Friday in New York. The 7-screen theater at Aviation Mall was not one of them.

Mall manager James Griffith said Regal considered the mall’s theater to be a smaller priority. He said film studios and theaters were still working on accumulating enough new content to justify more openings.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Aviation Mall cancels annual trick-or-treat event this Halloween

Whitehall High School storm restoration to take until March 2021

Warren County OKs adding “Green Amendment” to New York constitution

