North Country Report: Aviation Mall movie theater staying dark for now

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Eleven Regal Cinemas theaters opened on Friday in New York. The 7-screen theater at Aviation Mall was not one of them.

Mall manager James Griffith said Regal considered the mall’s theater to be a smaller priority. He said film studios and theaters were still working on accumulating enough new content to justify more openings.

