North Country Report: Archaeologist honored for digging up region’s war history

LAKE GEORGE and FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dr. David Starbuck has a decades-long legacy in the grounds of Fort William Henry and Rogers Island. He hasn’t buried anything in those places, but what he’s dug up now resides in museums, visitors centers, and his own house.

Starbuck was posthumously recognized last weekend with the first-ever Jon D. Austin Contribution to History Award by the Warren County Historical Society. He was nominated by Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who recieved the award on Starbuck’s behalf. Strough volunteered at many of Starbuck’s digs, dating back to the 1990s.

