North Country Report: Americade still on; Great Escape still helping hospital

(NEWS10) – In this week’s North Country Report:

Americade: No rescheduling or cancellation yet for 2020 event

This year’s Americade is still set for this June, with organizers waiting to hear feedback from partners before making a call to the contrary.

Warren County urges hikers to ‘stop the spread’ while out in nature

Warren County is pushing a new initiative to keep hikers and walkers safe on county trails and parks. On Friday, they released a list of safety guidelines.

Great Escape donates supplies to Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med

The Great Escape donated 500 ponchos this week to Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center.

Warren County, Glens Falls Hospital to open new coronavirus testing site

A new COVID-19 testing site has been opened at Warren County Municipal Center.

Quarantine Concert Series curates Lake George Music Festival musicians online

Lake George Music Festival is curating performers it has hosted in past years by giving them a virtual performance space, via livestreams on their Facebook page.

Latest stories: