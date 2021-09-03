North Country Report: A run, bike and a swim to a busy Labor Day weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over Labor Day weekend, Tommy Struzzeri of Alpha Win expects to see over 600 people jumping into Lake George for his company’s first year managing the annual triathlon on Lake George.

And with the holiday weekend, it won’t be the only reason that visitors are in town.

On Friday, Struzzieri and his crew were hard at work setting up in Lake George’s Battlefield Park, getting ready for a 2-day triathlon with three different distance ranges.

Struzzieri says that the races aren’t meant to be similar to something like an Iron Man competition. Instead, the mildest of the three can be a great entry level.

Those levels include:

Alpha 70.3: a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, and 13.1 mile run

Alpha Sprint: a 750 meter swim, 12.4 mile bike, and 3.1 mile run

Alpha Olympic: a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike, and a 6.2 mile run

Just up Elizabeth Little Boulevard at Charles R. Wood Park, another holiday weekend celebration is tuning its strings. Bands like moe. and Twiddle are jamming out this weekend for the Adirondack Independence Music Festival.

