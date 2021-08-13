LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They’ve got brisket, corned beef, and ribs, and they’re visiting all the way from Texas to let the North Country have a taste.
That’s the story at Off the Bone BBQ, one of a row of meat-smokers at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons on Friday.
They’ll be cooking up a storm all weekend for the first-ever Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival, running Friday-Sunday.
The festival features five bands and a host of vendors, many of whom were in the village just two weeks ago for the first annual Lake George Art & Craft Festival; another event organized by the same people.
The festival runs 3-9 p.m. on Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
This week in your North Country Report:
More from NEWS10
- Saratoga Hospital suspends visitation due to increasing COVID cases
- North Country Report: A rib-stickin’ weekend at the Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival
- Capital Region leaders talk impact of 2020 census and redistricting
- Watch: Buffalo Pregame Live starts at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Bills-Lions
- Superintendents react to NYS Education Department health guide