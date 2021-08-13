North Country Report: A rib-stickin’ weekend at the Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They’ve got brisket, corned beef, and ribs, and they’re visiting all the way from Texas to let the North Country have a taste.

That’s the story at Off the Bone BBQ, one of a row of meat-smokers at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons on Friday.

They’ll be cooking up a storm all weekend for the first-ever Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival, running Friday-Sunday.

The festival features five bands and a host of vendors, many of whom were in the village just two weeks ago for the first annual Lake George Art & Craft Festival; another event organized by the same people.

The festival runs 3-9 p.m. on Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

