North Country Report: 20-megawatt solar project coming to Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address this week, two dozen new solar and wind power initiatives were announced across the state. One of those will bring two solar plants to the town of Fort Edward.

There wasn’t much to know yet on Friday about what the 20-megawatt project would bring to the town in terms of space consumption or job opportunity, but the numbers are a good start. Currently, Washington County generates around 25 megawatts, a number that will be nearly doubled by the time this project is complete.

