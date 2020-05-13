North Country region hits reopening benchmarks, can reopen Friday

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the North Country has been cleared to start phase one of reopening when NY on PAUSE expires Friday.

The North Country represents the fourth region to satisfy state metrics, able to begin the process of easing strict public safety measures that closed many businesses in New York. The region joins the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk Valley.

Phase one allows construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, and fishing, and pick-up and drop-off services for retail to reopen.

The governor’s office says the Central New York region has met six of the seven criteria, and could be eligible to reopen by May 15 as well. The Capital Region’s hospitalization rates, representing two of the seven prerequisites, remain a cause for concern that prevents reopening.

You can take a look at the state’s detailed, 50-page reopening plan below:

The state’s regional monitoring dashboard also features up-to-date information for other parts of New York:

