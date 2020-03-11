Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Update on coronavirus in New York State

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

North Country reacts to Wednesday morning earthquake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents from northern Saratoga County up into Warren County were given a bit of a surprise wake-up call Wednesday morning, as a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the North Country. From those just getting out of bed to those already at work and starting the day, it was an eventful morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play