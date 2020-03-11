North Country reacts to Wednesday morning earthquake

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Glens Falls Hospital has implemented new visitor guidelines to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Effective immediately visitors will be screened at hospital entrances. If they tell employees they have been experiencing fever and/or respiratory symptoms, have had close contact with an individual who has laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, or have traveled in the past 14 days to geographically affected areas they will not be allowed into the hospital.