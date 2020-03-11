North Country reacts to Wednesday morning earthquake

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents from northern Saratoga County up into Warren County were given a bit of a surprise wake-up call Wednesday morning, as a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the North Country. From those just getting out of bed to those already at work and starting the day, it was an eventful morning.
- Glens Falls Hospital implements new visitation guidelines due to coronavirus
- Public hearing scheduled for Costco, apartments, office space near Crossgates
- Pickett’s the MAAC Player of the Year
- Clemson pulls away late to top Miami in ACC Tournament
- Premier Lacrosse League announces Albany return for 2020 season