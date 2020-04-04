North Country nurse deploys to help fight against COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country nurse deployed Friday to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Captain Karen Gullo of Clayton wears many hats as a hero for the community, her family, and the nation. She is a Registered Nurse at Samaritan Medical Center, Captain in the Army Reserves, mom of four, and grandmother of two.

Gullo received orders on April 2 that she would be deployed in the battle against COVID-19. She left her home in Clayton to travel to Utica, where she would receive her orders and find out where she was being deployed.

Although she was unsure of where she would be going, she says the possibilities include high population areas such as Chicago, New Orleans, and Southern Florida.

Her deployment could last up to six months. Family and friends placed flags in her yard Friday morning to surprise her.

Captain Gullo says she looks forward to returning to spend time with her family, including a newborn grandchild that she hasn’t spent much time with yet.

