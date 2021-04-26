North Country nonprofit plants a pinwheel for annual child abuse victims

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Past the dust of busy construction on Dix Avenue, 300 blurs of blue and silver spin in the wind, as an important reminder for all those who know what they stand for.

This month, Warren-Washington CARE Center has planted 300 pinwheels outside their building in honor of April as national child abuse prevention month.

The number represents the average number of kids the group sees come through their door in a year, referred there by schools, law enforcement or other means after facing abuse.

Those numbers are part of approximately 2 million children who received care and abuse prevention in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The pinwheel serves as an icon of child abuse prevention month, symbolizing childlike innocence that the people behind the center want kids to still have, or find again, after separating them from abuse they’ve experienced.

The challenges of serving the reaches of Warren and Washington Counties already pushed the center to expand their online presence, and the COVID-19 pandemic made the need greater than ever.

The center provides children respite from abusive situations, and helps provide further resources, from relocation services to resources for families facing hard times.