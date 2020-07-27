North Country musician and educator Norman Mosher dies

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Norman Mosher, an accompanist, composer and musician with roots across the North Country, died this week at age 80.

Mosher was known for 11 years as an educator at Adirondack Center Stage in Corinth, as well as a regular behind the piano at Saratoga Care Nursing Home and at the Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury.

Adirondack Center Stage, which holds children’s music and theater programs, called Mosher vital in his work in developing and running programs, and in encouraging music students.

His work in Corinth’s arts community extended to writing songs for church, concerts, and a musical, “Nudges,” which premiered at Corinth High School in 2014.

His musical connections extended to church music as well. He served as organist and choir director at First United Methodist Church of Corinth.

“He often expressed astonishment at how much the children’s talents grow in one summer, from buds of possibility auditioning for a role, to stunning flowers that leave their audiences astounded. He was an essential part of their perennial growth,” said Kendra Schieber in a release from Adirondack Center Stage.

Mosher’s music background includes early years in a doo-wop band, “Chuck Ranado and the Electronaires;” and led to other bands, including “The Frontiersmen,” “Out of the Cellar Band” and “The Fabulous SkimmerNorms.”

Mosher had a background beyond music, including work in computer science initiatives in the 1960s, which took him from Sperry-Univac/Unisys as a computer analyst to a position as a computer programmer for New York State Police.

