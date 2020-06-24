North Country, Mohawk Valley set to head to Phase Four on Friday

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said five regions in New York State are set to enter Phase Four on Friday. Those regions include Central New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.
Cuomo also said that along with guidance released earlier in the day about the activities that will be allowed during Phase Four, religious gathering will be allowed to gather at a 33% capacity, which is up from 25%, and social gathering will be allowed to increase to 50 people from 25.
Cuomo said right now, they continue to study malls, movie theaters, and gyms, and don’t have any more information on when those businesses will be able to reopen.
