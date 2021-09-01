North Country lawmaker again calls for reopening Canadian border

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are pushing for restrictions on non-essential travel to be fully lifted across the Northern Border.

On Wednesday, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Montana Senator Steve Daines—both Republicans—called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California—both Democrats—to take action to reopen the Northern Border. Specifically, they want Congressional leadership to pass their bill, the Restoring Northern Travel Act.

Restrictions on non-essential travel into the U.S. were extended for the 17th time on August 21. These restrictions were first introduced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Non-essential travel was opened to American travelers who meet certain criteria, like vaccinations and quarantines, on August 9.

In addressing the closure, Stefanik criticized Pres. Joe Biden.

“The Biden Administration continues to fail New Yorkers with their misguided decision to keep the northern border closed while Canada is once again welcoming Americans travelers,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Small businesses and families in communities along the border should not have to suffer another month due to this administration’s incompetence and inability to even establish a plan to safely restore cross-border travel.”

Stefanik then took aim at the senior senator from New York: “Schumer knows how devastating this prolonged closure has been for our region, and I’m calling on him to fulfill his commitment to the North Country and bring this legislation to reopen the northern border up for a vote.”

According to Stefanik, the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to expand the categories of permitted travel across the border between the U.S. and Canada. These categories would include individuals traveling to visit family members or property in the United States, attend business meetings or site visits or access airports.

Additionally, the bill would require the DHS to submit to Congress and begin implementing a plan to fully restore non-essential travel into the U.S. at the northern border. The bill was first introduced by Rep. Stefanik and Sen. Daines on June 24.

The full text of the letter addressed to Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi is included below: