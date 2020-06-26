North Country lake boards, Mohawk tribe to get CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The Economic Development Administration (EDA) is set to award $400,000 in CARES Act funds to the Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board, as well as $150,000 to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, according to NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

An announcement from Stefanik’s office Friday said that the CARES Act Recovery Assistance funds will be used to improve economic development plans and improve existing programs helping those affected by COVID-19.

“This CARES Act funding will be very helpful in revitalizing our communities in Lake George and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe community,” said Congresswoman Stefanik in the release. “I was proud to vote in favor of the CARES Act, which continues to bring much needed direct funding to our communities as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen their economies. I will continue to advocate in Congress for programs like these that provide direct assistance to our North Country communities.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories