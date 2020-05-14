North Country institute puts out farm support tips for quarantine

FILE – In a Sept. 11, 2010, file photo, Temeka Williams, right, of Detroit, uses her bridge card tokens for a purchase from Elizabeth and Gary Lauber from Sweet Delights at the Farmer’s Market in Detroit. Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into a busy time of the year, in early May 2020, as many states still are under stay-at-home orders for residents and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Shoppers venturing out are just as likely to come across tables of hand sanitizer and face mask-wearing produce peddlers as they are to see bushels of corn, quarts of blueberries or flats of petunias. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, eating healthy and supporting local producers is tricky, with many spending more time at home but trying to minimize time visiting the grocery store.

The Adirondack Council’s Essex Farm Institute this week released a set of guidelines to help both farmers and consumers in counties like Essex and Saratoga, which the institute says are seeing an increase in their number of farms.

The institute put out a number of suggestions:

Adirondack Harvest, a community group working to keep agricultural land in the North Country in use, runs an active map of farms and agricultural centers. The Institute recommends searching by “Farmstand” or “CSA”

Looking up co-op markets in the area

Signing up for door-to-door delivery or pickup; the institute manages a list of options for Essex County, with some Warren County resources also listed

Farmers markets, locally including the Glens Falls Farmers Market, are a strong resource for supporting farms

Farm credits and donations are also an option

ADK Action and The Hub on the Hill are two North Country resources working to distribute local food to more people.

The group can be reached by email at essexfarminstitute@adirondackcouncil.org, and visited online at https://adirondackharvest.com/special-covid-19-services/.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Latest stories