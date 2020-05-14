North Country institute puts out farm support tips for quarantine

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, eating healthy and supporting local producers is tricky, with many spending more time at home but trying to minimize time visiting the grocery store.
The Adirondack Council’s Essex Farm Institute this week released a set of guidelines to help both farmers and consumers in counties like Essex and Saratoga, which the institute says are seeing an increase in their number of farms.
The institute put out a number of suggestions:
- Adirondack Harvest, a community group working to keep agricultural land in the North Country in use, runs an active map of farms and agricultural centers. The Institute recommends searching by “Farmstand” or “CSA”
- Looking up co-op markets in the area
- Signing up for door-to-door delivery or pickup; the institute manages a list of options for Essex County, with some Warren County resources also listed
- Farmers markets, locally including the Glens Falls Farmers Market, are a strong resource for supporting farms
- Farm credits and donations are also an option
- ADK Action and The Hub on the Hill are two North Country resources working to distribute local food to more people.
The group can be reached by email at essexfarminstitute@adirondackcouncil.org, and visited online at https://adirondackharvest.com/special-covid-19-services/.
