North Country in path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get your eclipse goggles ready, the North Country is predicted to see a full solar eclipse in 2024.

According to the National Eclipse website a solar eclipse is predicted to occur on April 8, 2024, with many cities and towns in Northern New York in the path of totality.

Specifically, a path of totality traces an arc across Western and Northern New York. It will cross major cities and destinations such as Niagara Falls and the Adirondack Mountains.

Data below lists cities in New York in the path of totality as well as start and duration of totality. This data is provided by the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center.

City Start of Totality (local time) Duration of Totality (min: sec) Chautauqua 3:17:16 PM EDT 3:26 Fredonia 3:17:27 PM EDT 3:41 Lakewood 3:17:36 PM EDT 3:02 Jamestown 3:17:48 PM EDT 2:52 Buffalo 3:18:14 PM EDT 3:45 Niagara Falls 3:18:15 PM EDT 3:31 Salamanca 3:18:52 PM EDT 2:11 Brockport 3:19:36 PM EDT 3:44 Geneseo 3:19:49 PM EDT 3:14 Henrietta 3:20:02 PM EDT 3:33 Rochester 3:20:02 PM EDT 3:39 Canandaigua 3:20:43 PM EDT 2:54 Newark 3:20:54 PM EDT 3:09 Oswego 3:21:37 PM EDT 3:30 Pulaski 3:22:09 PM EDT 3:27 Auburn 3:22:12 PM EDT 1:47 Watertown 3:22:28 PM EDT 3:39 Cicero 3:22:37 PM EDT 2:17 Fort Drum 3:22:42 PM EDT 3:38 Alexandria Bay 3:22:47 PM EDT 3:15 Carthage 3:22:51 PM EDT 3:38 Syracuse 3:22:56 PM EDT 1:29 Lowville 3:23:02 PM EDT 3:26 Gouverneur 3:23:12 PM EDT 3:29 Ogdensburg 3:23:44 PM EDT 2:36 Canton 3:23:46 PM EDT 3:12 Old Forge 3:23:56 PM EDT 2:49 Potsdam 3:24:02 PM EDT 3:10 Tupper Lake 3:24:21 PM EDT 3:30 Massena 3:24:35 PM EDT 2:25 Rainbow Lake 3:24:44 PM EDT 3:35 Saranac Lake 3:24:47 PM EDT 3:29 Lake Placid 3:25:01 PM EDT 3:22 Indian Lake 3:25:11 PM EDT 2:05 Wilmington 3:25:12 PM EDT 3:26 Plattsburgh 3:25:38 PM EDT 3:33

Mark you calendars for April 8, 2024!