North Country COVID positivity rate over double statewide average

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The North Country region has one of the highest COVID positivity rates in the state.
This was confirmed in a daily update from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, November 28. Gov. Hochul addressed the recent rise in COVID cases and the threat of the new Omicron variant.
“We’re entering a new phase of the COVID pandemic where it’s more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we’ve made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today.”
According to data from New York State, the North Country’s seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 8.92%, over double, the statewide average logged at 4.05%.
Saturday’s Data:
- Test Results Reported – 145,189
- Total Positive – 6,147
- Percent Positive – 4.23%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.05%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,756 (+60)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 399
- Patients in ICU – 538 (+25)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 298 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 215,00 (+314)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,443
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,793
- Total vaccine doses administered – 29,626,252
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 71,547
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 583,920
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|November 25, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|Capital Region
|57.05
|51.37
|50.46
|Central New York
|48.04
|45.74
|40.97
|Finger Lakes
|62.51
|59.60
|54.88
|Long Island
|33.90
|31.21
|33.31
|Mid-Hudson
|24.87
|23.48
|23.99
|Mohawk Valley
|62.61
|59.34
|56.55
|New York City
|16.79
|16.01
|16.48
|North Country
|56.02
|53.53
|52.71
|Southern Tier
|58.79
|52.76
|47.82
|Western New York
|75.58
|72.51
|68.15
|Statewide
|34.02
|32.00
|31.48
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|November 25, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.96%
|7.08%
|7.62%
|Central New York
|6.46%
|6.90%
|6.68%
|Finger Lakes
|8.85%
|9.41%
|9.61%
|Long Island
|4.40%
|4.43%
|4.62%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.14%
|3.30%
|3.39%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.75%
|9.25%
|9.30%
|New York City
|1.65%
|1.69%
|1.81%
|North Country
|7.82%
|8.33%
|8.92%
|Southern Tier
|4.99%
|5.39%
|5.81%
|Western New York
|9.67%
|10.15%
|10.30%
|Statewide
|3.82%
|3.95%
|4.05%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|November 25, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|Bronx
|1.65%
|1.60%
|1.73%
|Kings
|1.55%
|1.60%
|1.70%
|New York
|1.25%
|1.30%
|1.34%
|Queens
|2.11%
|2.14%
|2.34%
|Richmond
|2.58%
|2.74%
|2.98%
Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,221
|105
|Allegany
|5,929
|12
|Broome
|28,056
|74
|Cattaraugus
|9,898
|19
|Cayuga
|9,653
|14
|Chautauqua
|14,837
|40
|Chemung
|12,740
|14
|Chenango
|5,508
|18
|Clinton
|8,017
|37
|Columbia
|5,664
|25
|Cortland
|6,053
|6
|Delaware
|4,344
|24
|Dutchess
|37,798
|65
|Erie
|123,801
|504
|Essex
|2,964
|11
|Franklin
|5,365
|30
|Fulton
|7,768
|29
|Genesee
|8,556
|15
|Greene
|4,911
|20
|Hamilton
|511
|1
|Herkimer
|8,228
|48
|Jefferson
|11,237
|35
|Lewis
|4,169
|12
|Livingston
|7,132
|18
|Madison
|7,285
|26
|Monroe
|96,981
|255
|Montgomery
|7,110
|29
|Nassau
|225,182
|565
|Niagara
|28,469
|91
|NYC
|1,130,658
|1,641
|Oneida
|32,950
|94
|Onondaga
|59,057
|115
|Ontario
|11,592
|40
|Orange
|61,914
|193
|Orleans
|5,434
|20
|Oswego
|14,047
|39
|Otsego
|5,321
|20
|Putnam
|13,091
|17
|Rensselaer
|17,260
|72
|Rockland
|55,357
|85
|Saratoga
|24,400
|139
|Schenectady
|19,229
|75
|Schoharie
|2,654
|17
|Schuyler
|1,919
|5
|Seneca
|3,200
|10
|St. Lawrence
|12,724
|64
|Steuben
|12,372
|64
|Suffolk
|254,334
|848
|Sullivan
|9,500
|36
|Tioga
|6,297
|17
|Tompkins
|7,359
|7
|Ulster
|18,957
|49
|Warren
|7,219
|54
|Washington
|6,606
|44
|Wayne
|10,115
|43
|Westchester
|147,821
|179
|Wyoming
|5,252
|23
|Yates
|1,974
|2
On Saturday 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,443. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|3
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|2
|Wyoming
|1
Yesterday, 15,466 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,521 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|798,343
|998
|Central New York
|614,921
|394
|Finger Lakes
|813,359
|1,015
|Long Island
|2,007,025
|2,100
|Mid-Hudson
|1,561,243
|1,803
|Mohawk Valley
|308,710
|184
|New York City
|7,185,275
|7,565
|North Country
|286,692
|120
|Southern Tier
|414,154
|282
|Western New York
|893,068
|1,005
|Statewide
|14,882,790
|15,466
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|716,905
|553
|Central New York
|561,191
|292
|Finger Lakes
|741,366
|977
|Long Island
|1,778,027
|1,211
|Mid-Hudson
|1,363,517
|892
|Mohawk Valley
|283,417
|171
|New York City
|6,383,873
|6,471
|North Country
|255,784
|90
|Southern Tier
|375,567
|252
|Western New York
|805,772
|612
|Statewide
|13,265,419
|11,521