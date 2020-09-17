North Country Chamber welcomes withdrawal of U.S. tariff on Canadian aluminum

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — The U.S. government made an announcement Tuesday that they are withdrawing the 10% tariff recently imposed on the imports of aluminum from Canada, at least until after the November election.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the news to press pause on the tariff, saying they are pleased to see it withdrawn before further economic damage has been done.

“The U.S. and Canada do not trade as other countries do. We make things together and together we compete more effectively with China and the rest of the world. This tariff threatened to undercut this unique economic partnership,” said Garry Douglas, Chamber President.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce was in communication with partners to help quickly reverse the tariff, including Elise Stefanik and partners in Quebec.

