North Country BOCES students take awards at state trades competition

Patrick Fayette, a senior from Queensbury in the Culinary Arts program at WSWHE BOCES, who won first place in Restaurant Service at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Championships from April 12-22. (Photo: WSWHE BOCES)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-nine students from Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES brought the skills they’ve spent time building to the state level this week, and got something to show for it.

A group of students who have been learning in WSWHE BOCES’ technical education division took part this month in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Championships this month, with nine taking home the title of champion.

The competitions were hosted remotely in classrooms, with some competitions recorded and others livestreamed directly to a panel of judges.

The list of first-place winners from the region includes:

Brendan Lee (Salem CSD, Senior) First place in carpentry Contestants are tested for skill with blueprints, tools and equipment, and asked to frame walls, install rafters and other elements, and submit a cost proposal for construction

Justin Garfolo (Saratoga Springs CSD,) Elizabeth Radyn (Lake George CSD), Aeryn Brewer (Corinth CSD) and Ella Crossman (Glens Falls CSD) (Seniors) First place in entrepreneurship (team of four) Teams are tested on ability to create and present a business plan, and are asked to submit a resume, business plan and oral presentation

Brandon Coulter (Queensbury UFSD, Junior) First place in job interview Contestants are judged on completion of a resume and employment application, and an interview with industry professionals

Tyler Brooks (Whitehall CSD, Junior) First place in job skill demonstration in a team with Matthew Richard (Lake George CSD, Junior) Contestants are asked to demonstrate and explain a trade skill at an entry level

Patrick Fayette (Queensbury UFSD, Senior) First place in restaurant service Contestants are evaluated on dining room and front-of-house guest relations and service, as well as hospitality and food and beverage services



Those nine will join other first-place winners in eligibility to represent BOCES’ F. Donald Myers Education Center and Southern Adirondack Education Center at the 2021 National Leadership and Skills Conference, to be held virtually on June 24-28.

The list of winners was joined by 20 second- and third-place winners also from the counties WSWHE BOCES represents.

They include:

Vivianna Bravo (North Warren ) Action skills, 2nd place

) Ryan Geruso (Queensbury) Internetworking, 2nd place

Jiovanni Vanderveer (Queensbury) Job skill demonstration, 2nd place

Connor Bogardus (Hudson Falls) Related technical math, 2nd place

Grace Earley (Schuylerville) Restaurant service, 2nd place

Brandon Moran (Stillwater) Action skills, 3rd place

Samantha Burke (Granville) Basic health skills, 3rd place

Rachel Pinter (Hudson Falls) Culinary arts, 3rd place

Christian Andritz and Jolie Wells (Cambridge and Corinth, team of two) Digital film production, 3rd place

Alison Bennett (Saratoga Springs) Health Occupational Professional Portfolio, 3rd place

Austin Clements (Queensbury) Information Technology Services, 3rd place

Rylea Healy (Hartford) Medical assisting, 3rd place

Juliet Lyons (Saratoga Springs) NYS T-shirt design, 3rd place

Chloee Breault (Queensbury) Nurse assisting, 3rd place

Olivia Strope (Greenwich) Photography, 3rd place

Ryan Rubertello (Schuylerville) Pin design, 3rd place

Olivia Adams, Alyssa Allen and Cameron Gardner (Waterford-Halfmoon, Hadley-Luzerne, team of three) Promotional bulletin board, 3rd place



The competition is a product of SkillsUSA, a national nonprofit based around the relevance of career training for students and rewarding success in the development of trade skills.