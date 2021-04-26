North Country 6-year-old saves unconscious grandfather’s life

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Learning heroism starts early. Especially in the case of North Country 6-year-old Noah Lowe.

On April 19, Noah was home with his 83-year-old great grandfather, Harold Radley. Mid-morning, when Noah heard a “thud,” he immediately ran across the hallway to his grandfather’s room. Noah found him on the floor, unresponsive.

“He immediately started shaking him to wake him up and he was able to get them alert and got him his phone so he could call for help,” stated Noah’s mom, Heather Lipczynski. “We had had a conversation two hours prior—maybe three—that if something were to happen and if he didn’t see me, time is very valuable in an emergency. So just to pick up the phone and get help, immediately.”

Adding, “and that’s exactly what he did.”

Little did Noah know that prior to these quick decisions, his grandfather’s pulse had stopped and was he suffering a cardiac arrest. Noah said that he just knew he needed to help his grandfather right away.

“I’m glad that I was able to help him, because I love him,” shared Noah.