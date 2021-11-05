North Colonie offering UPK program, application deadline Nov. 19

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations of minority students are likely to stay closed. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool, File)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- North Colonie School District will be offering a Universal Pre-K (UPK) program funded by New York State. The program is open to kids who will turn four before December 1, 2021.

The funding covered 94 slots but children attending the UPK program at St. Pius X or St. Ambrose were grandfathered into the program leaving 26 spots remaining. The deadline to apply is November 19 at 4 p.m. If there are more than 26 families who apply, a random lottery will be held.

Program details

Participating schools: St. Pius X and St. Ambrose

Times: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Lunch available

Wrap around after care available (UPK program is free but there is a cost associated with wrap around and after care.)

No transporation available

Children can start UPK program as soon as registration is complete

More information about the program and registration information can be found on the North Colonie District website. The district said the UPK program will be offered in the future depending on additional state funding.