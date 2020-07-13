North Carolina police reportedly swarmed by ‘hostile crowd’ of about 50 people after drug bust

HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX8) — North Carolina police say they were swarmed by an angry crowd after searching a home on Thursday.

On Thursday, police executed a search on a residence on a Campbell Street residence, where police say numerous angry people began showing up until “a hostile crowd of approximately 50 people had taken over the street.”

During the search, police seized 85.5 grams of heroin and 15.2 grams of marijuana.

Joshua Lee Spears, 26, of High Point, and Terria Nicole Barnes, 31, both of High Point, were arrested and charged with felony trafficking heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

As officers were trying to leave after the arrests, police say several large disturbances broke out.

They say the crowd began blocking the roadway and swarming a patrol vehicle, preventing it from leaving. Officers tried to disperse the crowd and ultimately used pepper spray.

LATEST STORIES