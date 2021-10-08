North Albany Middle School students working remotely due to shooting threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Assistant Director of Communications at the City School District of Albany, Lisa Angerame, North Albany Middle School students will be working remotely for the day as the police are investigating a shooting threat at the school.

On Thursday, October 7, at around 10:45 p.m., the City School District of Albany received a confidential report that someone was planning to go to North Albany Middle School with a gun on Friday, October 8 and begin shooting. The City School District security department and the Albany Police Department were immediately notified.

Vincent Thompson and Matt Fargione, the district’s director and assistant director of safe schools and violence prevention, worked with police throughout the night to investigate the threat. Currently, the investigation is still ongoing and the district made the decision to have North Albany Middle School have distance learning for the day as a precaution.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available. 

