North Adams Police find gun in car during traffic stop

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday January 19 around 12:30 p.m., the North Adams Police Department saw a blue sedan in the area of Eagle Street that was reportedly found to have multiple registration and insurance infractions. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle sped off into a nearby parking lot, and a quick but thorough investigation allegedly found the vehicle was unregistered, was not properly insured and displayed illegally attached Massachusetts registration plates.

The operator was advised that they would be sent court paperwork and a uniform citation by mail for the motor vehicle offenses and was sent on their way. Police then proceeded to tow the vehicle from the scene, and during an inventory before towing allegedly located a box of 9mm ammunition in the glovebox. The operator, police say, did not have a Firearms Identification Card or License to Carry to be in possession of the ammunition.

Detective Sergeant Vivori of the North Adams Police Department arrived on scene shortly after the location of the ammunition, to provide supervisory oversight. Vivori was able to locate the suspect a short distance from the car, and determined there was probable cause that the suspect may be in possession of a firearm.

Vivori attempted to detain the individual, at which point police say a struggle ensued. The Detective Sergeant, after detaining the suspect, reportedly located a loaded, illegally possessed handgun on the individual.

The individual was taken into custody and transported back to North Adams Police Department headquarters for booking before being transferred to the Northern Berkshire District Court. There, they were charged with the following violations of Massachusetts General Laws:

Illegally attaching registration plate

Uninsured motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Carry loaded firearm without license

Possess ammunition without FID/LTC

No police officers or the suspect were injured during this incident.