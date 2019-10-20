North Adams man killed, 2 seriously injured in Cheshire multi-car crash

CHESHIRE, MASS. (WTEN) – A North Adams man died during a multi-vehicle crash in Cheshire Sunday morning.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 61-year-old Anthony Emard, 61, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 8 near Farnams Road in Cheshire.

At around 7:11 a.m. Sunday, state troopers responded to a call about a crash involving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 29-year-old Trever Field, of Adams and a 1997 Ford Mustang operated by 37-year-old Michael Taylor, of Adams.

State police said Field was traveling southbound behind Taylor. Field, the driver of the Jeep started to pass Taylor, driver of the Mustang, while Emard operating a 2009 Hyundai Accent was traveling northbound toward the other two cars.

The Jeep struck the Mustang when pulling back into the southbound lane, which then caused the cars to strike the Emard, causing it to rollover.

Emard was pronounced dead on the scene while. The other two drivers were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police – Cheshire Barracks and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

Troop B Headquarters, State Police Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS), Cheshire Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, Lanesboro Police and Fire Departments, the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office all assisted on scene.